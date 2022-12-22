Maysville Senior Basketball Player’s Victory Over Cancer

Zanesville, OH- Friday night high school basketball in Ohio. A normal night for most players, but for Cole Roberts, he didn’t know if he would play in another game again. On October 17th, Cole was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called Polypoid Melanoma at just 18 years old. Cole told us his reaction to the diagnosis.

“At first I couldn’t believe it, I just, I’ve have had four broken legs so it was honestly just another thing to me.”

This started from a mole on his arm that he had his whole life that eventually turned into a blood blister and popped. Cole’s mother, Tomi Roberts, said the mole measured in at 4.7 mm and the scale only goes to 4. After sending samples to Columbus, a second sample was sent to California and confirmed the Polypoid Melanoma diagnosis. He would need surgery immediately. Cole always wanted to get back on the court but had a hard time adjusting at first.

“The last three weeks after surgery, cause like, I feel I could play but I wasn’t able to yet so it was just watching everybody out there practicing, scrimmaging,” Cole explained.

The good news was they caught the cancer at Stage 2B. Early detection was critical for Cole and his family. This is as form of skin cancer that moves aggressively and normally has a poor prognosis. For Cole, he mentioned how he stayed positive.

“Honestly, I just kept thinking the best, that I was going to go out there and play whenever I could.”

Even after defeating cancer and four broken legs, Cole focuses on what he does best on the court.

“Definitely my shot, three-point shooter, big charge taker too, so being there to take a charge whenever you can,” Cole mentioned.

The Panthers are undefeated and Cole told us his prediction for how long they could keep winning.

“Oh, that’s going to continue for a lot longer. Yeah, I wouldn’t want to play the Maysville Panthers right now,” Cole Roberts said.

For Cole’s mom Tomi, it means the world to see her son back on the court. She mentioned that it was always the goal to focus on the best-case scenario and get him back on the court. Tomi shared with us some advice and tips for any other parents or kids that may have concern.

“What I have learned is that they are not invincible. He was healthy, 18, never in my mind would I have thought cancer. Never, they are not invincible. Get checked, do your pediatrician yearly anything. Don’t be afraid to come talk to your parents if anything on your body is changing, anything. It can be anywhere.”

Cole’s energy and leadership is always on display at a Maysville Panthers basketball game. For coach Dave Brown, he knows just how important Cole is and the impact he has made on himself and his teammates.

“I just feel like this team has been playing for so much, than, just themselves. I mean, it’s on my shirt, our family, our program, and I just think that really speaks of what this group is. I believe our team believed in him. They know that guy’s tough. He takes charges, he dives on the floor. He’s just a special kid. You know he’s just, Baby Robs. He is one of those guys everybody loves,” Dave Brown explained.

Tomi Roberts did mention that there is a chance that the cancer can come back. Cole must go in and get checked every few months. But for now, Cole Roberts, is 100% cancer free.