Last Minute Christmas Shopping at the Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, oh – Christmas is coming and the Colony Square Mall has been filled with last minute holiday shoppers.



With Christmas being within days away, there is still time to get those last minute gifts. There’s still a great selection of gift items at the mall including toys, cold weather items, clothing, and much more. Currently there are a lot of specials and sales going on as some end of the season sales start to kick in.

“Christmas shopping has been going great here at the mall. There’s still time to shop some of our seasonal retailers including the popular calendar kiosk and specialized ornament kiosk.” Colony Square Mall General Manager Jessica Brailer said.

The mall will be open December 23rd until 9pm and on Christmas eve until 5pm, giving you plenty of time to finish up your Christmas shopping. On Christmas Eve, Santa himself will be at the mall for last minute visits until 4pm, just before he leaves for his busy night. You can also visit with Santa on the 23rd until 7pm.

“And we’d like to remind folks that the department stores are offering special extended shopping hours. And Cinemark movie theater will be open all through the holidays with new movies showing.” Brailer stated.

If you need to return items or gifts to the mall, it is encouraged to keep the original tags on and keep the original receipt.