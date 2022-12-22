Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards

According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.

What steps should I take to help stop this?

You do NOT need to ask for a new card. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services suggests these steps for anyone using a SNAP or cash assistance card.

Take the time now to change the personal identification number (PIN) for your EBT or cash cards.

Change your PIN monthly, before each scheduled benefit deposit.

You may want to change your PIN after making an online purchase using an EBT or cash card and PIN.

Never share the EBT or cash card number or PIN if asked for through an email, text message, or over the phone.

Carefully look at any card reader before using your card: Skimming devices can be placed over the card reader. Check if a reader sticks out or doesn’t seem secure.

When using your card, cover the keypad with your body or hand to stop someone from seeing your PIN. Scammers sometimes try to get your PIN by watching from a distance.

How do I change my PIN?

You can change your PIN by logging into your online account at https://www.connectebt.com/ for SNAP or https://www.eppicard.com/ for cash cards. You can also call 1-866-386-3071 for SNAP or 1-866-320-8822 for cash cards and follow the prompts to change your PIN.

What do I do if I think my benefits were stolen?

If you believe your benefits were stolen, change the EBT or cash PIN number right away. Then ask for a new EBT or cash card by calling 1-866-386-3071 for SNAPor 1-866-320-8822 for cash cards. It’s also important to notify your local County Department of Job and Family Services and file a theft report with your local law enforcement agency. Contact information for your local JFS for fraud reporting if in Muskingum County is (740)617-1178 or (740)617-4553. Other county contact may be found at https://jfs.ohio.gov.

ODJFS will be taking measures to reach our recipients through text messaging, robo calls and updating the Ohio Benefits self-service portal bringing awareness of best practices of protecting the EBT/EPC card. Please take all precautions so you don’t find yourself a victim!