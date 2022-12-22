Bryant secures 69-59 win over Towson

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 16 points as Bryant beat Towson 69-59 on Thursday.

Kenney was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-4). Tyler Brelsford was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 13 points. Earl Timberlake shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Charles Thompson led the way for the Tigers (8-5) with 19 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Nicolas Timberlake added 16 points for Towson. Nygal Russell also had 10 points.

