Abbot Senior Living Home Has Annual Holiday Party

Zanesville, OH-

The Abbot Senior Living home here in Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas Party today.

The home’s forty-four residents got to celebrate Christmas with their Abbot family before going home to their individual families for the holidays. Santa even made an appearance and sang some karaoke Christmas songs. Everyone got to open presents but the residents had a couple more surprises coming their way.

“Well, they’re all getting a nice goodie bag with some sweets and some other things. Also, Rushing Wind Biker Church, the ladies out there have been knitting away for months and they’re bringing scarfs and hats and some other great things for our residents as well,” Executive Director Kevin Pinson stated.

Abbot Senior Living is a non-profit organization that opened their doors in 1947. According to Kevin Pinson, the party has been going on every year since then, which means this Christmas party has been going on for seventy-five years! But the true meaning of this day is the impact it has on the residents.

“You know, we’re kind of a big family here so it means the same thing to them as each of our individual family celebrations. It’s a chance to have a great meal, to enjoy some fun together and some great music,” Kevin Pinson said.

If you wish to find out any more information about the Abbot Senior Living Home, you can visit their website at www.abbotseniorliving.com or call them at 740.453.2781.