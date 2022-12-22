Updated on: Thursday, December 22 Morning:

Today: Rain Chances throughout the day. Mostly Cloudy skies. High 42°

Tonight: Rain into Snow. Plummeting Temps. Very Windy & Icy. Low 3°

Friday: Snow Showers. Gusty Winds. Very Cold. High 10°

Rain and snow will turn to just rain as we reach late morning today. We will be quite warm with highs in the lower forties. But a cold front moves through overnight, turning the rain into snow. Strong winds sustained at 5-15 mph and gusts of 30mph will be with us blowing any snow we do get all around and lowering visibility as well as bringing wind chill temperatures well below zero degrees. Any rain still on the ground will freeze over as well. Try to keep any traveling at this time to a minimum.

Snow will continue into Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15-20mph and gusts up to 40mph. Highs will only be near ten. The models are very wish-washy, but total snowfall should be around 1-3in, but strong winds will blow that around easily, and will continue to make visibility very low.

We calm down a bit for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will continue to be in the teens for both days, but precipitation chances taper off and winds die down. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the holidays.

More warmth will be with us to start off the new work week. We will be back into the upper thirties by midweek under partly cloudy skies.

