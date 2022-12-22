7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti877830

Updated on: Thursday, December 22 Morning:

Today: Rain Chances throughout the day. Mostly Cloudy skies. High 42°

Tonight: Rain into Snow. Plummeting Temps. Very Windy & Icy. Low 3°

Friday: Snow Showers. Gusty Winds. Very Cold. High 10°

DISCUSSION:      

Rain and snow will turn to just rain as we reach late morning today. We will be quite warm with highs in the lower forties. But a cold front moves through overnight, turning the rain into snow. Strong winds sustained at 5-15 mph and gusts of 30mph will be with us blowing any snow we do get all around and lowering visibility as well as bringing wind chill temperatures well below zero degrees. Any rain still on the ground will freeze over as well. Try to keep any traveling at this time to a minimum. 

Snow will continue into Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15-20mph and gusts up to 40mph. Highs will only be near ten. The models are very wish-washy, but total snowfall should be around 1-3in, but strong winds will blow that around easily, and will continue to make visibility very low. 

We calm down a bit for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will continue to be in the teens for both days, but precipitation chances taper off and winds die down. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the holidays.

More warmth will be with us to start off the new work week. We will be back into the upper thirties by midweek under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Thursday!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!