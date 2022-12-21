Zanesville Middle School: Blue Devil Shoe Drive

ZANESVILLE, OH- A group of local middle school students exceeded their expectations when they began collecting shoes.

The Zanesville Middle School Shoe Club set a goal of gathering 50 pairs of shoes to be donated to Eastside Community Ministry. Throughout the month of December, the students were able to collect 96 pairs of shoes. Local student at Zanesville Middle School Mari Jahsutton discussed about how she and the other students came up with the idea of collecting shoes and local student at Zanesville Middle School Kadafi Gioes discussed about what it felt like being a part of this event.

“So, our first idea was we were going to customize shoes to help people out, but then we realized that it was too much and we really don’t have much time. So, we realized we could collect a whole bunch of shoes and just donate them to people in need,” Jahsutton said. “It inspired me to help people in need, and to give back to the community,” Gioes said.

Zanesville Middle School Teacher Stephanie Rudloff discussed about what makes this Shoe Drive important to the community of Zanesville.

“I think it’s important for the students themselves to know that they are giving back to the community. I think it’s great that the community finds out that we’ve got students that truly want to help out and that the community members can benefit from it too.”

This is the first year for the club at Zanesville Middle School.