Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Bishop Watterson 64, Worthington Kilbourne 27
Brooklyn 57, Independence 43
Cin. McNicholas 62, Cin. Hughes 47
Cin. Riverview East 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 53
Cin. St. Xavier 51, Fairfield 48
Cin. Wyoming 63, Batavia 34
Columbus Grove 60, Van Buren 48
Defiance 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 44
Dover 50, Uniontown Lake 42
E. Palestine 45, Campbell Memorial 35
Elida 65, Lima Perry 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Wapakoneta 43
Fredericktown 66, Lucas 55
Gates Mills Hawken 50, Chagrin Falls 36
Green 56, Massillon 39
Hamilton 69, Scott, Ky. 51
Huron 62, Oak Harbor 33
Hurricane, W.Va. 68, Ironton 61, OT
Kenton 45, Cin. Elder 29
Kirtland 56, Wickliffe 47
Lakewood St. Edward 86, Reynoldsburg 68
Macedonia Nordonia 55, Warren Champion 42
Mansfield Madison 59, Mt. Vernon 54
McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 40
New Hope Christian 69, Shekinah Christian 48
Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Newark 39
Proctorville Fairland 63, Thornville Sheridan 45
Richfield Revere 69, Bay Village Bay 52
Richmond Hts. 72, Chesterland W. Geauga 20
Sandusky Perkins 73, Sandusky St. Mary 57
Simon Kenton, Ky. 45, Cin. Elder 29
St. Augustine, Calif. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54
Willard 63, Milan Edison 42
Worthington Christian 72, Utica 57
Youngs. Valley Christian 20, Youngs. East 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/