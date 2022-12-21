Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 48, Cuyahoga Falls 42
Avon Lake 39, Amherst Steele 37
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Lisbon David Anderson 31
Brooke, W.Va. 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44
Brunswick 44, Medina Highland 36
Brunswick 66, Military Magnet Academy, S.C. 58
Caldwell 44, E. Can. 40
Chillicothe Unioto 72, Jackson 37
Cin. Mariemont 56, Bethel-Tate 22
Cols. DeSales 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35
Columbiana 44, Mineral Ridge 28
Columbiana Crestview 59, Hanoverton United 26
Cortland Maplewood 31, Heartland Christian 29
Dublin Coffman 67, Marysville 58
E. Palestine 45, Campbell Memorial 35
Eastlake North 66, Chardon 62
Elyria Cath. 69, Chardon NDCL 32
Fairview 46, Maple Hts. 13
Findlay 78, Tol. Scott 6
Frankfort Adena 63, Hillsboro 43
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Mogadore Field 31
Gates Mills Hawken 32, Bay Village Bay 27
Goshen 66, Williamsburg 38
Grafton Midview 67, Berea-Midpark 32
Harrison 46, Hamilton Ross 43
Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Centerville 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Windham 47
Lebanon 48, Cin. Anderson 36
Lewistown Indian Lake 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46
Macedonia Nordonia 55, Warren Champion 42
Mansfield Madison 52, Ontario 32
Marion Pleasant 74, Galion 18
Martins Ferry 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 45
Mason 63, Hamilton 11
Mentor 53, Mayfield 41
Middletown 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 46
Mt. Gilead 64, Howard E. Knox 39
N. Can. Hoover 63, Uniontown Lake 60, OT
New Concord John Glenn 65, McConnelsville Morgan 23
New Lexington 67, Dresden Tri-Valley 52
New Middletown Spring. 66, Lowellville 38
Philo 67, Coshocton 40
Port Clinton 54, Genoa Area 31
RULH 80, Blanchester 74, OT
Salem 47, Canfield 33
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Cambridge 33
Sidney 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 31
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 33
Strasburg-Franklin 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
Tol. St. Ursula 73, Cin. Woodward 18
Vandalia Butler 49, Xenia 32
Warren Howland 43, Warren Harding 39
Warren JFK 54, Louisville Aquinas 31
Warrensville Hts. 65, Tol. Rogers 47
Worthington Christian 43, Canal Winchester 39
Youngs. Boardman 47, Austintown Fitch 38
Youngs. Liberty 68, Cle. E. Tech 2
Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. East 42
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Canfield S. Range 38
Youngs. Valley Christian 79, Mt. Vernon 42
