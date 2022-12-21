Wednesday’s Scores

Sports


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 48, Cuyahoga Falls 42

Avon Lake 39, Amherst Steele 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Lisbon David Anderson 31

Brooke, W.Va. 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44

Brunswick 44, Medina Highland 36

Brunswick 66, Military Magnet Academy, S.C. 58

Caldwell 44, E. Can. 40

Chillicothe Unioto 72, Jackson 37

Cin. Mariemont 56, Bethel-Tate 22

Cols. DeSales 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

Columbiana 44, Mineral Ridge 28

Columbiana Crestview 59, Hanoverton United 26

Cortland Maplewood 31, Heartland Christian 29

Dublin Coffman 67, Marysville 58

E. Palestine 45, Campbell Memorial 35

Eastlake North 66, Chardon 62

Elyria Cath. 69, Chardon NDCL 32

Fairview 46, Maple Hts. 13

Findlay 78, Tol. Scott 6

Frankfort Adena 63, Hillsboro 43

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Mogadore Field 31

Gates Mills Hawken 32, Bay Village Bay 27

Goshen 66, Williamsburg 38

Grafton Midview 67, Berea-Midpark 32

Harrison 46, Hamilton Ross 43

Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Centerville 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Windham 47

Lebanon 48, Cin. Anderson 36

Lewistown Indian Lake 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Warren Champion 42

Mansfield Madison 52, Ontario 32

Marion Pleasant 74, Galion 18

Martins Ferry 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 45

Mason 63, Hamilton 11

Mentor 53, Mayfield 41

Middletown 79, Day. Ponitz Tech. 46

Mt. Gilead 64, Howard E. Knox 39

N. Can. Hoover 63, Uniontown Lake 60, OT

New Concord John Glenn 65, McConnelsville Morgan 23

New Lexington 67, Dresden Tri-Valley 52

New Middletown Spring. 66, Lowellville 38

Philo 67, Coshocton 40

Port Clinton 54, Genoa Area 31

RULH 80, Blanchester 74, OT

Salem 47, Canfield 33

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Cambridge 33

Sidney 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 31

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 33

Strasburg-Franklin 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28

Tol. St. Ursula 73, Cin. Woodward 18

Vandalia Butler 49, Xenia 32

Warren Howland 43, Warren Harding 39

Warren JFK 54, Louisville Aquinas 31

Warrensville Hts. 65, Tol. Rogers 47

Worthington Christian 43, Canal Winchester 39

Youngs. Boardman 47, Austintown Fitch 38

Youngs. Liberty 68, Cle. E. Tech 2

Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. East 42

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Canfield S. Range 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 79, Mt. Vernon 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press