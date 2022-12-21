Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 90, La Salle 65
Archbishop Carroll 65, Conrad, Del. 48
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Carroll 33
Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48
Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 21
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Lou. Southern, Ky. 39
Greater Johnstown 75, Bedford 35
Hempfield 65, Manheim Township 40
McGuffey 34, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 32
Milton Hershey 57, Red Land 43
Mount Lebanon 42, Westview, Tenn. 37
Muncy 56, Montoursville 27
New Castle 75, Marblehead, Mass. 59
Notre Dame-Green Pond 54, Wilson 52
Palmerton 55, Catasauqua 21
Parkway West 47, Parkway Northwest 45
Philadelphia George Washington 64, Penn Treaty 20
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48
Philipsburg-Osceola 53, Moshannon Valley 27
SLA Beeber 49, Philadelphia Academy Charter 39
Strawberry Mansion 55, TECH Freire Charter 41
Uniontown 62, Salem, Mass. 37
United Christian Academy, N.J. 40, Kimberton Waldorf School 25
Warwick 44, Solanco 38
West Philadelphia 74, Paul Robeson 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/