Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 30, Sankofa Freedom 28
Audenried 77, Engineering And Science 39
Austin 38, Galeton 20
Barrack Hebrew 57, Cristo Rey 32
Dobbins 27, Nueva Esperanza 19
Fels 47, Swenson 30
Forest Hills 48, Somerset 19
Frankford 48, Olney Charter 44
Franklin Towne Charter 50, Mastery Charter South 24
Geibel Catholic 39, Jeannette 36
Hardy Williams 51, Philadelphia George Washington 41
Imhotep Charter 45, Philadelphia Central 37
Lincoln Park Charter 52, Pingree School, Mass. 50
Little Flower 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24
MaST II Community Charter 42, Parkway West 29
Mapletown 34, Propel Montour High School 31
Masterman 50, Paul Robeson 29
Parkway Center City 56, Motivation 22
Penn Treaty 37, Bartram 7
Red Land 56, Milton Hershey 40
Roxborough 40, High School of the Future 31
String Theory Schools 46, Strawberry Mansion 16
Upper St. Clair 50, Convent of the Sacred Heart, Conn. 41
West Philadelphia 35, Rush 29
Westwood, S.C. 52, Cumberland Valley 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/