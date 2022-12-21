Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audenried 77, Engineering And Science 39
Barrack Hebrew 57, Cristo Rey 32
Franklin Towne Charter 50, Mastery Charter South 24
Hardy Williams 51, Philadelphia George Washington 41
Lincoln Park Charter 52, Pingree School, Mass. 50
Mapletown 34, Propel Montour High School 31
Masterman 50, Paul Robeson 29
Penn Treaty 37, Bartram 7
Roxborough 40, High School of the Future 31
String Theory Schools 46, Strawberry Mansion 16
Upper St. Clair 50, Convent of the Sacred Heart, Conn. 41
Westwood, S.C. 52, Cumberland Valley 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/