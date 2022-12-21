Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 90, La Salle 65
Archbishop Carroll 65, Conrad, Del. 48
McGuffey 34, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 32
Mount Lebanon 42, Westview, Tenn. 37
New Castle 75, Marblehead, Mass. 59
Parkway West 47, Parkway Northwest 45
Philadelphia George Washington 64, Penn Treaty 20
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48
Strawberry Mansion 55, TECH Freire Charter 41
Uniontown 62, Salem, Mass. 37
West Philadelphia 74, Paul Robeson 44
