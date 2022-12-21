Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 90, La Salle 65

Archbishop Carroll 65, Conrad, Del. 48

McGuffey 34, Montclair Kimberley, N.J. 32

Mount Lebanon 42, Westview, Tenn. 37

New Castle 75, Marblehead, Mass. 59

Parkway West 47, Parkway Northwest 45

Philadelphia George Washington 64, Penn Treaty 20

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Salesianum, Del. 48

Strawberry Mansion 55, TECH Freire Charter 41

Uniontown 62, Salem, Mass. 37

West Philadelphia 74, Paul Robeson 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press