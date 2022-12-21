Telfort scores 20, Northeastern defeats Davidson 73-70

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points as Northeastern beat Davidson 73-70 on Wednesday.

Telfort also contributed six rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Chris Doherty scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Jared Turner recorded 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Grant Huffman finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (7-5). Foster Loyer added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Davidson. In addition, David Skogman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

