Roseville Post Office to Get a Name Change

A bill is heading to the president’s desk that will name the Roseville Post Office after a local medal of honor recipient.

Representative Troy Balderson announced Wednesday that HR4622 passed in the Senate and will go to President Biden for a signature. The bill will name the post office in honor of Ronald Rosser.

In 1952 Rosser was awarded the Medal of Honor by Harry Truman for his service in the Korean War. After his service Rosser worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, advocated for veterans and was inducted into the Ohio Veteran’s Hall of Fame.

Balderson first introduced the bill in July of 2021. The Roseville Post Office is located at 226 North Main Street in Roseville.

