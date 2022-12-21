McCreary’s 22 lead Mercer over Troy 82-79

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary’s 22 points helped Mercer defeat Troy 82-79 on Wednesday night.

McCreary had nine rebounds for the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Michael Zanoni was 5-of-7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Zay Williams led the way for the Trojans (8-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Christyon Eugene added 19 points and four assists for Troy. In addition, Darius McNeill finished with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.