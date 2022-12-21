Mangum scores 22, Louisiana Tech downs Jarvis Christian

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 22 points and Louisiana Tech beat Jarvis Christian 108-52 on Wednesday.

Mangum added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-5). Isaiah Crawford added 20 points while shooting 9 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds and four steals. Terran Williams shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Tory Cargo, who recorded 11 points. Jarvis Christian also got 10 points from Jamari Robertson. In addition, George Nwogu finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.