Man United advances, Brighton loses in League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.

The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London.

Brighton was without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is still celebrating with his Argentina teammates after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Charlton won the shootout 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi apologized to the traveling Brighton fans.

“I’m sorry for the result and sorry for our fans,” said De Zerbi, who was hired in September. “We played a good game, not a fantastic game but enough to win.”

At Old Trafford, Rashford continued his fine form after scoring three goals for England in Qatar. In the 57th minute, he darted from his own half into the visitors’ box before drilling the ball into the net.

Burnley is atop the second-tier Championship and is managed by former Manchester City great Vincent Kompany.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting lineup.

The eighth quarterfinalist will be determined Thursday when Manchester City hosts Liverpool.

The Premier League resumes on Monday, Dec. 26.

