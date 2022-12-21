Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night.

The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points, and Alperen Sengun had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Houston led 64-54 at halftime and 77-62 with 8:24 left in the third quarter before Orlando began its rally. The Magic pieced together a 17-2 run capped by a dunk by Wagner that tied the game at 79-all with 2:59 left in the period.

Leading 102-100 with 4:08 left in the game, the Magic went on an 8-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Wagner. Banchero later had an emphatic one-handed slam to make it 114-108 with 48 seconds left.

Moritz Wagner chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds and Markelle Fultz scored 11 points for the Magic.

TIP-INS

Magic: Chuma Okeke (left knee) had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. “I do feel for Chuma and he’s going to do a great job getting himself back to the court,” coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) and Garrison Mathews (illness) were out. … After going 8 for 53 from 3-point range the last two games, Houston hit 17 against Orlando.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host San Antonio on Friday.

Rockets: Host Dallas on Friday to conclude a seven-game homestand.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports