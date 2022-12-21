Hawks’ Schlenk steps down as president, Fields assumes lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks president Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into an advisory position, the team said Wednesday, while general manager Landry Fields will assume control of daily operations.

The move comes after Fields’ promotion to general manager earlier this year. Schlenk previously was general manager and still retained the final say on player personnel decisions before Wednesday’s announcement by the team.

Schlenk, who will report to principal owner Tony Ressler in his new role, was hired in May 2017 and took the lead in rebuilding a team which won only 24 games in the 2017-18 season.

The Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 but have struggled to repeat that success; they finished 43-39 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and are currently 16-15 and seventh in the Eastern Conference this season.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” Schlenk said in a statement released by the team.

“As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”

Schlenk drafted point guard Trae Young, a two-time All-Star, and John Collins as the foundation pieces of the rebuilding effort.

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office,” Schlenk said. “We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

