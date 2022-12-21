Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident

Nichole Hannahs

A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night.

It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.

Smith was freed from the vehicle and was arrested and charged with OVI refusal and cited for driving under suspension and failure to control The sheriff’s office believes drugs and or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.