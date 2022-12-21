Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident

A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night.

It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.

Smith was freed from the vehicle and was arrested and charged with OVI refusal and cited for driving under suspension and failure to control The sheriff’s office believes drugs and or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

