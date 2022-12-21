Flyers visit the Maple Leafs after Konecny’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Travis Konecny’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers’ 5-3 win.

Toronto is 20-7-6 overall and 12-2-3 in home games. The Maple Leafs have gone 18-1-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has an 11-15-7 record overall and a 4-6-6 record in road games. The Flyers have committed 141 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has scored 10 goals with six assists for the Flyers. Konecny has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back), Max Willman: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.