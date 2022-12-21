Brown wins 67-51 against New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 67-51 victory against New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Owusu-Anane had five rebounds for the Bears (7-5). Kino Lilly Jr. scored 15 points while going 6 of 16 (1 for 7 from distance). Paxson Wojcik was 3 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Nick Johnson led the Wildcats (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. New Hampshire also got eight points, two steals and three blocks from Matt Herasme. Trey Woodyard also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.