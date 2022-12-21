Atlanta takes on Chicago in conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (12-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Hawks are 12-11 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 10-9 in conference games. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 123-122 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 11. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 12.1 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is averaging 25.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 115.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES:

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.