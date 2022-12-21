AEP Prepares for Severe Winter Weather

American Electric Power said it’s keeping a close eye on the potential for severe winter weather across their service territory.

They said with the possibility of high winds, low temperatures and snow customers could see long duration and widespread outages.

AEP Ohio crews are at the ready, preparing equipment and supplies — and are encouraging customers to be prepared for the possibility of outages, too. Crews will work to restore any power outages as quickly and safely as possible — however, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts.

HOW TO PREPARE

As winter weather approaches, now is the time to make plans and prepare for potential power outages. Decide now what you will do if there’s a power outage, factoring in any holiday travel plans. Contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have medical conditions – and don’t forget to plan for your pets.

Customers should also prepare an emergency outage kit that includes:

Non-perishable food

Water

Flashlight and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radio

First aid kit

Necessary medications

Fully charged portable chargers

STAY CONNECTED

To receive the latest alerts, customers should:

Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App

Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts

Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap

Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter

STAY SAFE

If the winter storm knocks out your power, below are a few tips to keep in mind:

Stay away from downed wires and report any hazards to 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 or through the AEP Ohio mobile app.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator — this protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

PREPARING FOR WINTER ELECTRIC BILLS

Extremely cold temperatures can cause your energy usage and electric bill to go up. Customers can find helpful tips and payment assistance options below: