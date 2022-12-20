Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Affton, Mo. 80, St Elmo-Brownstown 75

Altamont 48, Casey-Westfield 47

Andrew 67, Crete-Monee 43

Beecher 77, Coal City 53

Belleville East 78, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50

Bensenville (Fenton) 61, South Elgin 60

Bloomington Christian 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 49

Bogan 81, Evergreen Park 76

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Morgan Park 45

Breese Central 48, Freeburg 33

Calvary Christian Academy 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 49

Centralia 49, Carbondale 37

Cerro Gordo 63, Fisher 32

Chicago (Christ the King) 49, Wheaton Academy 32

Chicago (Jones) 57, Harlan 37

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 48

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20

Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 47

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Loyola 34

Columbia 61, Roxana 47

Concord (Triopia) 37, Barry (Western) 12

Dixon 64, Illinois Valley Central 32

Du Quoin 66, Anna-Jonesboro 56

Dunbar 65, Fenger 58

East Alton-Wood River 50, Salem 47

Effingham St. Anthony 44, Olney (Richland County) 34

Eisenhower 52, Champaign Central 36

Eldorado 64, Carrier Mills 24

Fenwick 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39

Glenbrook South 62, Lake Forest 57

Harvey Thornton 68, Thornridge 59

Herrin 54, Carterville 38

Heyworth 57, Brimfield 47

Julian 62, Chicago Vocational 51

Kennedy 73, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 51

Lakes Community 53, Cary-Grove 51

Lexington 50, Camp Point Central 43

Lincoln 61, Chatham Glenwood 23

Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 38

Lisle 56, Aurora Central Catholic 41

Madison 42, Granite City 40

Manley 79, Chicago North Grand 69

Marist 67, Chicago (Comer) 38

Maryville Christian 47, First Baptist Academy 28

Metamora 76, Bartonville (Limestone) 45

Mount Vernon 50, Marion 34

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 69, Calhoun 53

New Athens 60, Lebanon 9

North Clay 78, Cisne 63

Peoria Manual 71, Peoria (H.S.) 62

Pinckneyville 39, Nashville 33

Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 28

Prospect 51, Glenbrook North 11

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Monmouth-Roseville 37

Rantoul 65, Mattoon 51

Red Bud 65, Carlyle 41

Sandwich 55, LaSalle-Peru 49

Seneca 57, Newark 39

Sesser-Valier 55, Bluford Webber 47

Shepard 54, Manteno 48

South Vigo, Ind. 66, OPH 28

Sparta 58, Chester 40

Springfield Calvary 85, Auburn 80

St. Ignatius 65, Chicago (Lane) 60

Sterling Newman 59, Oregon 42

Sycamore 39, Morris 36

Tuscola 63, Arcola 39

Vienna 95, Cobden 24

Warren Township 65, Woodstock Marian 63

Washington 67, Dunlap 64

Wayne City 78, Red Hill 50

West Chicago 56, Elgin 28

Wilmington 37, Momence 35

Winchester (West Central) 62, South County 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press