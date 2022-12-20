Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Affton, Mo. 80, St Elmo-Brownstown 75
Altamont 48, Casey-Westfield 47
Andrew 67, Crete-Monee 43
Beecher 77, Coal City 53
Belleville East 78, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50
Bensenville (Fenton) 61, South Elgin 60
Bloomington Christian 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 49
Bogan 81, Evergreen Park 76
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Morgan Park 45
Breese Central 48, Freeburg 33
Calvary Christian Academy 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 49
Centralia 49, Carbondale 37
Cerro Gordo 63, Fisher 32
Chicago (Christ the King) 49, Wheaton Academy 32
Chicago (Jones) 57, Harlan 37
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 48
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20
Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 47
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Loyola 34
Columbia 61, Roxana 47
Concord (Triopia) 37, Barry (Western) 12
Dixon 64, Illinois Valley Central 32
Du Quoin 66, Anna-Jonesboro 56
Dunbar 65, Fenger 58
East Alton-Wood River 50, Salem 47
Effingham St. Anthony 44, Olney (Richland County) 34
Eisenhower 52, Champaign Central 36
Eldorado 64, Carrier Mills 24
Fenwick 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39
Glenbrook South 62, Lake Forest 57
Harvey Thornton 68, Thornridge 59
Herrin 54, Carterville 38
Heyworth 57, Brimfield 47
Julian 62, Chicago Vocational 51
Kennedy 73, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 51
Lakes Community 53, Cary-Grove 51
Lexington 50, Camp Point Central 43
Lincoln 61, Chatham Glenwood 23
Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 38
Lisle 56, Aurora Central Catholic 41
Madison 42, Granite City 40
Manley 79, Chicago North Grand 69
Marist 67, Chicago (Comer) 38
Maryville Christian 47, First Baptist Academy 28
Metamora 76, Bartonville (Limestone) 45
Mount Vernon 50, Marion 34
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 69, Calhoun 53
New Athens 60, Lebanon 9
North Clay 78, Cisne 63
Peoria Manual 71, Peoria (H.S.) 62
Pinckneyville 39, Nashville 33
Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 28
Prospect 51, Glenbrook North 11
Quincy Notre Dame 51, Monmouth-Roseville 37
Rantoul 65, Mattoon 51
Red Bud 65, Carlyle 41
Sandwich 55, LaSalle-Peru 49
Seneca 57, Newark 39
Sesser-Valier 55, Bluford Webber 47
Shepard 54, Manteno 48
South Vigo, Ind. 66, OPH 28
Sparta 58, Chester 40
Springfield Calvary 85, Auburn 80
St. Ignatius 65, Chicago (Lane) 60
Sterling Newman 59, Oregon 42
Sycamore 39, Morris 36
Tuscola 63, Arcola 39
Vienna 95, Cobden 24
Warren Township 65, Woodstock Marian 63
Washington 67, Dunlap 64
Wayne City 78, Red Hill 50
West Chicago 56, Elgin 28
Wilmington 37, Momence 35
Winchester (West Central) 62, South County 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/