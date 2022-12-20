Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 56, Seneca Valley 52

Beaver Area 83, Hopewell 40

Beaver Falls 71, New Brighton 55

Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73

Bensalem 62, Harry S. Truman 21

Berks Catholic 63, Conrad Weiser 57

Bethel Park 63, Elizabeth Forward 56

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 37

Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 42

Bodine 59, Motivation 37

Brentwood 67, Sto-Rox 62

Brownsville 75, Waynesburg Central 30

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57

Burgettstown Ms/hs 60, Carmichaels 57

Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53

Camp Hill Trinity 77, Susquehanna Township 44

Carbondale 58, Lake-Lehman 36

Central York 68, York 65

Chartiers Valley 76, Knoch 49

Clairton 80, Riverview 71

Clarion Area 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45

Clarion-Limestone 75, Cranberry 39

Coatesville 61, West Chester East 58

Conestoga Christian 55, Lancaster Christian 19

Corry 65, Seneca 54

Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 37

Curwensville 62, Harmony 54

Danville 63, Hughesville 53

Deer Lakes 82, Derry 55

Delone 49, York County Tech 44

Dobbins 72, Preparatory Charter High School 9

Downingtown West 73, Avon Grove 50

Dunmore 59, Honesdale 55

East Juniata 53, St. Joseph’s Catholic 44

Eden Christian 63, Rochester 43

Edison 70, Penn Treaty 57

Eisenhower 82, Iroquois 61

Emmaus 66, Bethlehem Freedom 65

Engineering And Science 54, Philadelphia George Washington 32

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Coral Shores, Fla. 27

Exeter 64, Daniel Boone 39

Farrell 65, West Middlesex 49

Fleetwood 59, Schuylkill Valley 44

Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50

Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53

Frankford 66, Philadelphia Central 53

Freire Charter 72, Sayre Area 64

Garnet Valley 71, Upper Darby 68

Germantown Friends 62, Friends, Md. 48

Gettysburg 56, West Perry 30

Girard 70, Fort Leboeuf 30

Greencastle Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70

Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70

Greenwood 51, Juniata 34

Hamburg 65, Kutztown 52

Hampton 51, Shaler 27

Hatboro-Horsham 46, Quakertown 45

Herriman, Utah 72, Erie McDowell 53

Hickory 54, Meadville 42

Highlands 82, Valley 38

Imhotep Charter 61, Wheeler, Ga. 52

Kennedy Catholic 55, Lakeview 42

Kensington 62, Hill-Freedman 52

Keystone Oaks 52, Steel Valley 51

Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35

Laurel Highlands 65, Thomas Jefferson 54

Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56

Littlestown 85, Fairfield 15

Lower Moreland 49, Springfield Montco 45

Maritime Academy 69, Franklin Learning Center 54

McGuffey 42, Salem, Mass. 28

Mechanicsburg 54, Lower Dauphin 43

Mercer 62, Commodore Perry 25

Middletown 55, Boiling Springs 52

Millersburg 57, Newport 45

Mohawk 83, Freedom Area 32

Mount Carmel 49, Jersey Shore 43

Neshannock 70, Lincoln High School 44

New Castle 60, Tennessee, Tenn. 42

Norristown 51, Methacton 43

North East 52, Cambridge Springs 51

North Hills 72, Montour 45

Northumberland Christian 83, Columbia County Christian 68

Old Forge 62, Forest City 25

Oley Valley 63, Brandywine Heights 51

Otto-Eldred 76, Oswayo 25

Overbrook 85, Bartram 51

Parkland 58, Bethlehem Liberty 48

Paul Robeson 62, Martin Luther King 53

Penncrest 48, Harriton 43

Perkiomen Valley 57, Boyertown 47

Peters Township 71, South Fayette 70

Philadelphia MC&S 84, Abraham Lincoln 48

Philadelphia Northeast 51, String Theory Schools 46

Pleasant Valley 80, East Stroudsburg North 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 51

Port Allegany 69, Coudersport 40

Portage Area 62, Cambria Heights 32

Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55

Reading 91, Governor Mifflin 52

SLA Beeber 61, Masterman 44

Saegertown 65, Conneaut Area 55

Sankofa Freedom 65, Mastery Charter North 43

Scranton Holy Cross 81, Blue Ridge 47

Shady Side Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 30

Shamokin 56, Loyalsock 45

South Park 55, Seton-LaSalle 49

Springdale 62, Cornell 48

TECH Freire Charter 67, Parkway Center City 59

Taylor Allderdice 77, Brashear 56

Titusville 81, Maplewood 45

Trinity 73, West Allegheny 46

Union Area 63, Avonworth 54

Uniontown 63, Central-Tuscaloosa, Ala. 41

Unionville 60, Rustin 48

Upper Moreland 52, Cheltenham 50

Vaux Big Picture 59, Roxborough 44

Washington 63, Charleroi 42

Waynesboro 64, Big Spring 25

West Chester Henderson 68, Downingtown East 47

West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47

West Scranton 65, Nanticoke Area 57

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 36

Western Beaver 60, South Side 57

William Tennent 80, New Hope-Solebury High School 40

Wissahickon 50, Abington 44

Woodland Hills 52, Franklin Regional 49

Tarkanian Classic=

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 78, Upper St. Clair 46

