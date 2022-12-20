Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 38, Bureau Valley 20

Amundsen 31, Lakes Community 29

Batavia 57, Burlington Central 49

Benton 50, Massac County 38

Bluford Webber 38, Du Quoin 36

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Joliet Central 40

Camp Point Central 57, Warrenton, Mo. 30

Clemente 37, Rickover Naval 36

Collinsville 67, Granite City 27

Fairbury Prairie Central 42, Newark 30

Galesburg 60, Pekin 49

Goreville 63, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 15

Grayslake North 51, Johnsburg 36

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Roxana 19

Hinsdale South 59, Oak Lawn Richards 52

Joliet West 59, Metea Valley 43

Kirkland Hiawatha 30, DePue 22

Lake Zurich 48, Lake Forest 45

Larkin 63, Streamwood 49

Lincoln 74, Chatham Glenwood 22

Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, York 37

Marengo 46, Wauconda 42

Metamora 57, LaSalle-Peru 33

New Trier 38, Chicago (Lane) 28

Peoria (H.S.) 71, East Moline Christian 35

Polo 32, West Carroll 24

Rockford Christian 56, Winnebago 47

Rockridge 51, Moline 44

Shepard 41, Hillcrest 27

St. Ignatius 58, Fenwick 44

Stagg 37, Oak Lawn Community 30

Stillman Valley 64, Harvard 14

Tri-County 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43

West Chicago 38, Elgin 34

Woodstock Marian 37, Crystal Lake South 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press