Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berks Catholic 63, Conrad Weiser 57

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 37

Bodine 59, Motivation 37

Brownsville 75, Waynesburg Central 30

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57

Central York 68, York 65

Clarion-Limestone 75, Cranberry 39

Conestoga Christian 55, Lancaster Christian 19

Corry 65, Seneca 54

Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 37

Curwensville 62, Harmony 54

Danville 63, Hughesville 53

Dobbins 72, Preparatory Charter High School 9

Downingtown West 73, Avon Grove 50

Dunmore 59, Honesdale 55

Edison 70, Penn Treaty 57

Eisenhower 82, Iroquois 61

Emmaus 66, Bethlehem Freedom 65

Engineering And Science 54, Philadelphia George Washington 32

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Coral Shores, Fla. 27

Fairfield 41, Littlestown 33

Fleetwood 59, Schuylkill Valley 44

Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53

Frankford 66, Philadelphia Central 53

Freire Charter 72, Sayre Area 64

Garnet Valley 71, Upper Darby 68

Gettysburg 56, West Perry 30

Girard 70, Fort Leboeuf 30

Greencastle Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70

Greenwood 51, Juniata 34

Hatboro-Horsham 46, Quakertown 45

Herriman, Utah 72, Erie McDowell 53

Highlands 82, Valley 38

Imhotep Charter 61, Wheeler, Ga. 52

Kennedy Catholic 55, Lakeview 42

Kensington 62, Hill-Freedman 52

Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35

Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56

Maritime Academy 69, Franklin Learning Center 54

McGuffey 42, Salem, Mass. 28

Middletown 55, Boiling Springs 52

Mount Carmel 49, Jersey Shore 43

New Castle 60, Tennessee, Tenn. 42

North Hills 72, Montour 45

Old Forge 62, Forest City 25

Overbrook 85, Bartram 51

Parkland 58, Bethlehem Liberty 48

Paul Robeson 62, Martin Luther King 53

Penncrest 48, Harriton 43

Perkiomen Valley 57, Boyertown 47

Philadelphia MC&S 84, Abraham Lincoln 48

Philadelphia Northeast 51, String Theory Schools 46

Pleasant Valley 80, East Stroudsburg North 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 51

Port Allegany 69, Coudersport 40

Portage Area 62, Cambria Heights 32

Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55

Reading 91, Governor Mifflin 52

SLA Beeber 61, Masterman 44

Saegertown 65, Conneaut Area 55

Sankofa Freedom 65, Mastery Charter North 43

Scranton Holy Cross 81, Blue Ridge 47

TECH Freire Charter 67, Parkway Center City 59

Taylor Allderdice 77, Brashear 56

Titusville 81, Maplewood 45

Uniontown 63, Central-Tuscaloosa, Ala. 41

Vaux Big Picture 59, Roxborough 44

West Chester Henderson 68, Downingtown East 47

West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 36

Tarkanian Classic=

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 78, Upper St. Clair 46

