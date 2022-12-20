Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berks Catholic 63, Conrad Weiser 57
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 37
Bodine 59, Motivation 37
Brownsville 75, Waynesburg Central 30
Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57
Central York 68, York 65
Clarion-Limestone 75, Cranberry 39
Conestoga Christian 55, Lancaster Christian 19
Corry 65, Seneca 54
Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 37
Curwensville 62, Harmony 54
Danville 63, Hughesville 53
Dobbins 72, Preparatory Charter High School 9
Downingtown West 73, Avon Grove 50
Dunmore 59, Honesdale 55
Edison 70, Penn Treaty 57
Eisenhower 82, Iroquois 61
Emmaus 66, Bethlehem Freedom 65
Engineering And Science 54, Philadelphia George Washington 32
Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Coral Shores, Fla. 27
Fairfield 41, Littlestown 33
Fleetwood 59, Schuylkill Valley 44
Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53
Frankford 66, Philadelphia Central 53
Freire Charter 72, Sayre Area 64
Garnet Valley 71, Upper Darby 68
Gettysburg 56, West Perry 30
Girard 70, Fort Leboeuf 30
Greencastle Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70
Greenwood 51, Juniata 34
Hatboro-Horsham 46, Quakertown 45
Herriman, Utah 72, Erie McDowell 53
Highlands 82, Valley 38
Imhotep Charter 61, Wheeler, Ga. 52
Kennedy Catholic 55, Lakeview 42
Kensington 62, Hill-Freedman 52
Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35
Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56
Maritime Academy 69, Franklin Learning Center 54
McGuffey 42, Salem, Mass. 28
Middletown 55, Boiling Springs 52
Mount Carmel 49, Jersey Shore 43
New Castle 60, Tennessee, Tenn. 42
North Hills 72, Montour 45
Old Forge 62, Forest City 25
Overbrook 85, Bartram 51
Parkland 58, Bethlehem Liberty 48
Paul Robeson 62, Martin Luther King 53
Penncrest 48, Harriton 43
Perkiomen Valley 57, Boyertown 47
Philadelphia MC&S 84, Abraham Lincoln 48
Philadelphia Northeast 51, String Theory Schools 46
Pleasant Valley 80, East Stroudsburg North 59
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 51
Port Allegany 69, Coudersport 40
Portage Area 62, Cambria Heights 32
Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55
Reading 91, Governor Mifflin 52
SLA Beeber 61, Masterman 44
Saegertown 65, Conneaut Area 55
Sankofa Freedom 65, Mastery Charter North 43
Scranton Holy Cross 81, Blue Ridge 47
TECH Freire Charter 67, Parkway Center City 59
Taylor Allderdice 77, Brashear 56
Titusville 81, Maplewood 45
Uniontown 63, Central-Tuscaloosa, Ala. 41
Vaux Big Picture 59, Roxborough 44
West Chester Henderson 68, Downingtown East 47
West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47
West York 55, Kennard-Dale 36
Tarkanian Classic=
Layton Christian Academy, Utah 78, Upper St. Clair 46
___
