Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 52, Nazareth Area 37

Altoona 38, Central Dauphin 36

Annville-Cleona 58, Lancaster Mennonite 23

Bethlehem Catholic 70, Northampton 47

Bishop Shanahan 53, Kennett 26

California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Caravel Academy, Del. 56, Shipley 53

Cardinal O’Hara 56, Notre Dame 25

Central – Wise, Va. 46, Owen J Roberts 32

Cumberland Valley 77, King’s Fork High School, Va. 54

Dobbins 51, Parkway Northwest 24

Engineering And Science 56, Philadelphia George Washington 13

Great Valley 62, Academy Park 21

Hardy Williams 35, Mastery Charter, N.J. 30

Lincoln Park Charter 68, Commerce, Okla. 30

Little Flower 61, Palumbo 41

MAST Charter 60, Renaissance Academy 31

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Grace Prep 5

Methacton 56, Norristown 32

Milton Hershey 55, Mifflin County 52

Montrose 54, North Pocono 37

New Hope-Solebury High School 53, William Tennent 42

Pittsburgh Obama 64, Carrick 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33, Upper Dublin 29

Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 27

Pottstown 43, Pottsgrove 41

Red Land 38, Palmyra 24

Taylor Allderdice 55, Brashear 34

Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 57

Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child, Md. 31

Westinghouse 63, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Whitehall 43, Allentown Dieruff 40

Wilmington 58, Oil City 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press