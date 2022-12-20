Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 52, Nazareth Area 37
Altoona 38, Central Dauphin 36
Annville-Cleona 58, Lancaster Mennonite 23
Bethlehem Catholic 70, Northampton 47
Bishop Shanahan 53, Kennett 26
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Caravel Academy, Del. 56, Shipley 53
Cardinal O’Hara 56, Notre Dame 25
Central – Wise, Va. 46, Owen J Roberts 32
Cumberland Valley 77, King’s Fork High School, Va. 54
Dobbins 51, Parkway Northwest 24
Engineering And Science 56, Philadelphia George Washington 13
Great Valley 62, Academy Park 21
Hardy Williams 35, Mastery Charter, N.J. 30
Lincoln Park Charter 68, Commerce, Okla. 30
Little Flower 61, Palumbo 41
MAST Charter 60, Renaissance Academy 31
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Grace Prep 5
Methacton 56, Norristown 32
Milton Hershey 55, Mifflin County 52
Montrose 54, North Pocono 37
New Hope-Solebury High School 53, William Tennent 42
Pittsburgh Obama 64, Carrick 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33, Upper Dublin 29
Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 27
Pottstown 43, Pottsgrove 41
Red Land 38, Palmyra 24
Taylor Allderdice 55, Brashear 34
Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 57
Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child, Md. 31
Westinghouse 63, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Whitehall 43, Allentown Dieruff 40
Wilmington 58, Oil City 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/