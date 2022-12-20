Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 79, Wyoming Valley West 24
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 75, Harvest Baptist 44
Bald Eagle Area 50, Clearfield 34
Berks Catholic 71, Octorara 59
Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Windber 45
Bethlehem Catholic 66, Pottsville Nativity 43
Big Spring 56, Annville-Cleona 24
Blue Mountain 44, Pine Grove 35
Boyd Anderson, Fla. 50, Mount Lebanon 45
Brookville 57, Franklin 42
California 77, Waynesburg Central 67
Canon-McMillan 71, Greater Latrobe 44
Central Martinsburg 52, Richland 34
Chester 85, Thomas McKean, Del. 22
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 72, Mapletown 66
Cocalico 58, Lancaster Catholic 48
Curwensville 62, Bellwood-Antis 54
Downingtown West 58, Coatesville 56, OT
Elk Lake 48, Wyalusing 36
Episcopal Academy 50, Central Bucks South 38
Garden Spot 61, Lebanon 51
Germantown Friends 63, Pasadena Chesapeake, Md. 60, OT
Highlands 69, Penn-Trafford 30
Holy Ghost Prep 52, Lower Moreland 44
Jamestown 66, Maplewood 31
Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 51
Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Donegal 58
Ligonier Valley 67, Mount Pleasant 56
Manheim Township 74, Warwick 67, OT
Meadville 70, General McLane 51
Mid Valley 57, Scranton 45
North Penn-Mansfield 66, Towanda 33
North Pocono 66, Riverside 60
North Schuylkill 60, Panther Valley 36
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Catasauqua 31
Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, Pen Argyl 35
Oswayo 61, Hinsdale Central, N.Y. 38
Owen J Roberts 59, Antietam 48
Palmerton 56, Northern Lehigh 21
Ridgway 44, Bradford 38
Rockwood 66, Conemaugh Valley 61
Saucon Valley 38, Bangor 24
Schuylkill Haven 59, MMI Prep 37
Springdale 64, Cheswick Christian 43
Tri-Valley 56, Lourdes Regional 45
Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Hanover Area 54
Williamsport 67, Holy Redeemer 63
Wyoming Area 62, Mountain View 33
Wyomissing 50, ELCO 36
York Suburban 43, Solanco 24
Iolani Classic=
Neumann-Goretti 75, Lake Oswego, Ore. 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/