Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press16

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annville-Cleona 57, York County Tech 29

Apollo-Ridge 62, Riverview 31

Armstrong 57, North Hills 30

Avella 48, Northgate 11

Bangor 41, Saucon Valley 27

Beaver County Christian 39, Propel Montour High School 30

Beaver Falls 75, Ambridge 12

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14

Bensalem 38, St. Hubert’s 36

Bentworth 37, Frazier 28

Berks Catholic 54, Muhlenberg 27

Big Spring 43, Northern Lebanon 40

Bishop McCort 66, Greater Johnstown 43

Brandywine Heights 40, Oley Valley 27

Burgettstown 42, South Park 34

California 58, Carmichaels 54

Carbondale 53, Susquehanna 43

Carlynton 38, Jeannette 30

Central Valley 59, Elwood City Riverside 23

Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44

Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Bethlehem Center 24

Clairton 50, Ellis School 9

Cochranton 49, Rocky Grove 6

Deer Lakes 61, Leechburg 31

Dubois 42, Bellefonte 15

Elizabeth Forward 67, Uniontown 25

Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Erie 28

Everett 58, McConnellsburg 38

Fairview 56, Harbor Creek 35

Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30

General McLane 45, Fort Leboeuf 34

Girard 30, Titusville 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Steel Valley 14

Greenville 38, Sharpsville 21

Grove City 55, Sharon 31

Hickory 41, Slippery Rock 14

Highlands 52, Knoch 41

Homer-Center 51, United 41

Kennedy Catholic 63, Farrell 18

Keystone Oaks 60, Freedom Area 47

Lakeland 45, Blue Ridge 24

Lakeview 54, Mercer 31

Lancaster Catholic 53, Cocalico 15

Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22

Lebanon 82, Garden Spot 30

Manheim Township 41, Warwick 34

Maplewood 43, Cambridge Springs 32

Mars 56, Hampton 55

Middletown 54, Solanco 37

Mount Lebanon 57, Bethel Park 39

Neshannock 73, Taylor Allderdice 31

North East 54, Iroquois 7

Northern Potter 33, Smethport 24

Northwestern 42, Eisenhower 28

Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23

Otto-Eldred 47, Oswayo 12

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Cumberland Valley 37

Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50

Peters Township 58, Baldwin 49

Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Freeport 28

Pittston Area 52, Berwick 33

Plum 40, Franklin Regional 38

Port Allegany 30, Coudersport 29, OT

Portage Area 52, Cambria Heights 35

Pottsville Nativity 34, Octorara 10

Punxsutawney 67, Dubois Central Catholic 35

Quaker Valley 52, Avonworth 38

Redbank Valley 52, Karns City 12

Reynolds 38, Jamestown 32

Rochester 55, Sewickley Academy 15

Saegertown 45, Youngsville 16

Serra Catholic 59, Springdale 11

Seton-LaSalle 53, Montour 41

Shaler 46, Butler 39

Shamokin 46, Danville 40

Spring-Ford 67, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 39

St. Joseph 45, Burrell 35

St. Marys 48, Brockway 6

Thomas Jefferson 50, West Mifflin 33

Tulpehocken 44, Antietam 10

Union Area 58, Mohawk 49

Union City 50, Corry 14

Washington 34, Brownsville 21

West Middlesex 63, Commodore Perry 13

Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Selinsgrove 23

William Tennent 56, MAST Charter 49

Wyoming Area 51, Mountain View 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

