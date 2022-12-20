Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belvidere North 60, McHenry 39

Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Highland 57

Buffalo Grove 53, Hampshire 52

Bunker Hill 63, Calhoun 58

Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 39

Chicago (Golder) 39, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 34

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 81, Chicago (Butler) 69

Chicago Ag Science 58, Bremen 52, OT

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 87, Thornridge 56

Collins Academy 75, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 62

East Peoria 51, Morton 50, OT

Englewood Excel 63, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52

Epic Academy Charter 66, Chicago Roosevelt 31

Hartsburg-Emden 54, Blue Ridge 48

Homewood-Flossmoor 77, St. Francis de Sales 66

Horizon Science-Southwest 56, Cissna Park 48

Illinois Lutheran 65, Cullom Tri-Point 41

Joppa 54, Tamms (Egyptian) 49

Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43

Lanark Eastland 50, Freeport (Aquin) 29

Lena-Winslow 42, Winnebago 37

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Rockford Jefferson 65

Maria 71, Blue Island Eisenhower 69

Midland 59, DePue 16

Milledgeville 46, Polo 45

Mooseheart 55, Christian Liberty Academy 49

Mundelein 69, Round Lake 33

Niles West 68, Maine West 56

Normal West 87, Yorkville Christian 64

North Shore Country Day 69, CICS-Northtown 44

Pecatonica 73, Dakota 64

Phillips 78, Leo 44

Pope County 60, Dongola 20

Savannah, Mo. 80, Hyde Park 24

Schurz 54, Julian 34

St. Anne 61, Donovan 44

Stagg 66, Addison Trail 55

Tinley Park 58, Lincoln Way West 52

Warren 69, Argyle, Wis. 52

Woodstock 58, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48

Woodstock Marian 60, Cary-Grove 46

