Holiday Travel Safety Tips

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Covid-19 pandemic put a hold on many’s travel routines but now that restrictions have been lifted, roadways have become busy again. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has monitored traffic patterns and Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti discussed traffic numbers and what motorists can expect this holiday season.

“Expect delays. Expect backups, especially here in Zanesville with the construction area,” Pasqualetti said. “People are going to tend to slow up a little bit for the construction zone and they should, for workers safety and everyone else’s safety. So just expect more traffic, more delays, allow more time, keep your head on your shoulders, don’t get uptight.”

This Friday and Saturday has 1-to-3 inches of snow forecasted to fall, which will be the first significant accumulation seen since last winter.

“But people in general, when it’s snowing out, need to slow down,” Pasqualetti said. “And especially your stopping distances, they increase dramatically. And just because the road is dry and clear here, doesn’t mean it’s dry and clear over there. If you’re stopping good over here, you may need 3-or-4 times the distance at a different location. It’s a matter of using your head, looking at the road anticipating long stopping distances. You need to make sure you can stop.”

Lieutenant Pasqualetti recommended that motorists inspect their vehicles to ensure they’re in good working order, anticipate longer commute times and keep items in your vehicle that will keep you warm in case you get stranded.