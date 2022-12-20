BBBS ‘Littles’ Get Royal Discount

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has several agencies and organizations that go the extra mile in looking after the area’s youth and the local businesses that pitch-in and support the cause is what makes the community even better.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Zanesville Executive Director Katie Mainini, Prince’s Barber Academy Administrative Director Trav Campbell, and Mandy Mills of the Community Bank discussed their involvement with a program that gives the BBBS-‘Littles’ a free haircut for Christmas.

“So for the Littles, up to the first 100, we’re giving them free haircuts for Christmas,” Campbell said. “So we invited them, this is the second year, just for them to come out and get cleaned up and look good and feel good for Christmas.”

This is the second year that the Community Bank has sponsored the program that serves at-risk families with a free haircut for their children and student-barbers a hands-on opportunity to learn their skills.

“Big Brothers, Big Sisters sent a flier with information about this opportunity out to all of the enrolled ‘Littles’ in our programs and this opportunity for anyone to come in for the free haircut goes all the way through December 23, which is this upcoming Friday. So they can stop in at Prince’s Academy anytime during their operating hours, so 8:30 to 4:30,” Mainini said.

Prince’s Barber Academy encourages appointments and is located at 330 Main Street in Zanesville. Normally, children’s haircuts are $8 and appointments can be set by calling (740)487-4155.