Amber Alert Issued

A statewide Amber Alert’s been issued for missing twin boys.

They were last seen Monday night around 9:45pm. The victim walked into the Donato’s Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus, while her car was running outside.

The victim turned around after entering the store and her four door black 2010 Honda Accord was gone, along with her sons.

Officials said the car is missing the front bumper and has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Detective Martin at (614) 645-4701 or (614) 461-TIPS. You may remain anonymous.

