The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (40)
|11-0
|1502
|1
|2. UConn (21)
|12-0
|1482
|3
|3. Houston
|11-1
|1374
|5
|4. Kansas
|10-1
|1290
|8
|5. Arizona
|10-1
|1269
|9
|6. Virginia
|8-1
|1195
|2
|7. Texas
|9-1
|1064
|7
|8. Tennessee
|9-2
|1024
|6
|9. Alabama
|9-2
|1021
|4
|10. Arkansas
|10-1
|1004
|10
|11. Gonzaga
|9-3
|895
|15
|12. Baylor
|7-2
|873
|11
|13. UCLA
|10-2
|871
|16
|14. Duke
|10-2
|819
|12
|15. Mississippi St.
|11-0
|623
|17
|16. Illinois
|8-3
|528
|18
|17. Wisconsin
|9-2
|432
|22
|18. Indiana
|8-3
|408
|14
|19. Kentucky
|7-3
|370
|13
|20. TCU
|9-1
|358
|21
|21. Virginia Tech
|11-1
|297
|24
|22. Miami
|11-1
|208
|25
|23. Auburn
|9-2
|118
|19
|24. Marquette
|9-3
|116
|–
|25. Arizona St
|11-1
|98
|–
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.