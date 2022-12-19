School bus accident on Maysville Pike

Zanesville, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a morning school bus crash on the Maysville Pike.

According to OSHP, at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Maysville Local School Bus #15 was westbound on US 22 when the bus stopped to pick-up a student and was struck in the rear by a vehicle.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Mark Dunkle II of Roseville, was cited with Assured Clear Distance Ahead, Failure to Wear a Safety Belt and Distracted Driving.

None of the 37 children on board the school bus were injured.