Navy promotes defensive coordinator Newberry to head coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago.

Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense for the last four seasons. His college coaching career dates back 2000, but this will be his first head coaching job.

“Coach Newberry is respected and was highly endorsed by many within the Navy football family,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Often there comes a time in the careers of highly accomplished coaches in our profession when documented credibility aligns with logical leadership opportunity and Coach Newberry’s time is now.”

Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 victories, though Navy had four losing seasons of four wins of fewer in the last five years.

Navy lost to Army in overtime on Dec. 10 to finish its season with a 4-8 record.

Newberry, who played for Baylor, led a defense that finished sixth in the nation in run defense this season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2