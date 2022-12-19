MVL Basketball Standings Update

BOY’S MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

  1. MAYSVILLE (5-0) (6-0) Playing phenomenal basketball to start the new year, dominating the MVL.
  2. WEST MUSKINGUM (4-0) (7-0) The other undefeated MVL team, the two teams will matchup on Friday January 6th at West M.
  3. JOHN GLENN (4-1) (4-3)
  4. MORGAN (3-1) (4-4) Undefeated on the road (3-0)
  5. TRI VALLEY (2-1) (3-3) Undefeated at home (2-0)
  6. NEW LEXINGTON (2-2) (6-2)
  7. PHILO (2-3) (2-6) Have not won on the road in four tries.
  8. SHERIDAN (1-3) (3-3)
  9. COSHOCTON (1-3) (2-4)
  10. RIVER VIEW (0-4) (1-4) Lost four in a row after winning their first game of the season.
  11. MEADOWBROOK (0-5) (0-6)
  12. CROOKSVILLE (0-5) (0-6)

MVL Girl’s Basketball Standings

  1. TRI VALLEY (6-0) (8-1) The Scotties have won 5 in a row including the impressive win over Sheridan on Saturday.
  2. NEW LEXINGTON (6-0) (8-1) Same exact record as Tri-Valley. The two teams will meet up on Wednesday in Dresden for first place.
  3. SHERIDAN (4-1) (6-1)
  4. WEST MUSKINGUM (4-2) (5-3)
  5. MEADOWBROOK (3-2) (4-2)
  6. JOHN GLENN (2-2) (4-3) The Muskies jump two spots this week after back to back wins.
  7. PHILO (2-4) (2-5) The Electrics were in last place last week, but have played solid basketball and found the win column in two straight games.
  8. MAYSVILLE (2-4) (2-6)
  9. MORGAN (1-4) (2-5)
  10. RIVER VIEW (1-4) (2-6)
  11. CROOKSVILLE (1-5) (1-6) Ceramics are yet to win a game on the road.
  12. COSHOCTON (0-4) (0-6)
