MVL Basketball Standings Update

BOY’S MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
- MAYSVILLE (5-0) (6-0) Playing phenomenal basketball to start the new year, dominating the MVL.
- WEST MUSKINGUM (4-0) (7-0) The other undefeated MVL team, the two teams will matchup on Friday January 6th at West M.
- JOHN GLENN (4-1) (4-3)
- MORGAN (3-1) (4-4) Undefeated on the road (3-0)
- TRI VALLEY (2-1) (3-3) Undefeated at home (2-0)
- NEW LEXINGTON (2-2) (6-2)
- PHILO (2-3) (2-6) Have not won on the road in four tries.
- SHERIDAN (1-3) (3-3)
- COSHOCTON (1-3) (2-4)
- RIVER VIEW (0-4) (1-4) Lost four in a row after winning their first game of the season.
- MEADOWBROOK (0-5) (0-6)
- CROOKSVILLE (0-5) (0-6)
MVL Girl’s Basketball Standings
- TRI VALLEY (6-0) (8-1) The Scotties have won 5 in a row including the impressive win over Sheridan on Saturday.
- NEW LEXINGTON (6-0) (8-1) Same exact record as Tri-Valley. The two teams will meet up on Wednesday in Dresden for first place.
- SHERIDAN (4-1) (6-1)
- WEST MUSKINGUM (4-2) (5-3)
- MEADOWBROOK (3-2) (4-2)
- JOHN GLENN (2-2) (4-3) The Muskies jump two spots this week after back to back wins.
- PHILO (2-4) (2-5) The Electrics were in last place last week, but have played solid basketball and found the win column in two straight games.
- MAYSVILLE (2-4) (2-6)
- MORGAN (1-4) (2-5)
- RIVER VIEW (1-4) (2-6)
- CROOKSVILLE (1-5) (1-6) Ceramics are yet to win a game on the road.
- COSHOCTON (0-4) (0-6)