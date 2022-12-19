Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcola 51, Chrisman 14
Athens 45, Pana 42
Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Plainfield South 58
Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27
Carlinville 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 26
Carlyle 76, Red Bud 27
Chicago (Butler) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22
Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Westmont 52
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34
Collinsville 53, Alton Marquette 27
Columbia 60, Roxana 23
Cullom Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
Dupo 36, Valmeyer 34
Forreston 60, Oregon 47
Freeburg 54, Breese Central 50
Hamilton County 51, Centralia 44, OT
Harvest Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 51
Heyworth 42, Moweaqua Central A&M 29
Highland 59, Bethalto Civic Memorial 57
Illini Bluffs 36, Princeville 29
Julian 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14
Lewistown 62, Stark County 32
Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37
Lincoln Way West 52, Lincoln-Way East 51
Loyola 75, Vernon Hills 41
Manteno 55, Gilman Iroquois West 16
Marist 55, St. Laurence 47
Mattoon 56, Marshall 48
Monmouth-Roseville 65, West Hancock 46
North Paulding, Ga. 53, Kankakee 27
North-Mac 70, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 54
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22
Quincy Notre Dame 47, Camp Point Central 33
Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40
Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31
Regina 48, Holy Trinity 35
South Fork 58, Illini Central 39
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, Liberty 39
Woodlawn 85, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Goreville, ccd.
