Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press6

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 51, Chrisman 14

Athens 45, Pana 42

Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Plainfield South 58

Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27

Carlinville 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 26

Carlyle 76, Red Bud 27

Chicago (Butler) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22

Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Westmont 52

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34

Collinsville 53, Alton Marquette 27

Columbia 60, Roxana 23

Cullom Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Dupo 36, Valmeyer 34

Forreston 60, Oregon 47

Freeburg 54, Breese Central 50

Hamilton County 51, Centralia 44, OT

Harvest Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Heyworth 42, Moweaqua Central A&M 29

Highland 59, Bethalto Civic Memorial 57

Illini Bluffs 36, Princeville 29

Julian 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

Lewistown 62, Stark County 32

Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37

Lincoln Way West 52, Lincoln-Way East 51

Loyola 75, Vernon Hills 41

Manteno 55, Gilman Iroquois West 16

Marist 55, St. Laurence 47

Mattoon 56, Marshall 48

Monmouth-Roseville 65, West Hancock 46

North Paulding, Ga. 53, Kankakee 27

North-Mac 70, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22

Quincy Notre Dame 47, Camp Point Central 33

Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40

Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31

Regina 48, Holy Trinity 35

South Fork 58, Illini Central 39

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, Liberty 39

Woodlawn 85, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Goreville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press