Join the Christmas Karaoke Contest on Whiznews.com

The holidays provide plenty of opportunities for families and friends to join together and share in fellowship and fun. WHIZ Account Executive Tina Edwards announced a fun idea which allows anyone to share their holiday cheer by recording a Christmas song, karaoke style, and posting it on whiznews.com.

“We invite listeners and viewers to record their favorite karaoke Christmas Karaoke song,” Edwards said. “It could be a traditional song, it could be an original composite of whatever they want to sing for the holiday and they can win a $500 Visa gift card.”

Edwards said this is the third year for the contest and is excited because there is always interesting and original content that people submit.

The contest is sponsored by Riesbeck’s Food Stores, Batteries Unlimited and of course whiznews.com.

“You just go straight to whiznews.com on your browser, on your phone and upload your video. Click on Christmas Karaoke and it will invite you to upload now,” Edwards said.

The videos will be judged after the first of the year to allow families the chance to gather together and create their content to be submitted.