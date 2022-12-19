High Speed Pursuit Ends in Zanesville

A high speed chase that began on Interstate 70 ends on Putnam Avenue.

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Matthew Mohler for a defect violation just after 11:30pm Sunday.

Mohler led troopers on a chase on Interstate 70 at speeds at more than 100 miles per hour. He then exited onto Maple Avenue and continued north before driving through the parking lot of Home Depot.

Zanesville Police deployed spike strips on North Pointe Drive, but it didn’t stop Mohler who continued east on 146 to Adair Avenue. He cross State Route 719 to Maysville Pike and then traveled north on Maysville Pike.

Zanesville Police again deployed spike strips on the Maysville Pike near Putnam Avenue. Mohler continued onto Putnam, losing the front right wheel. The wheel struck a residence.

Mohler continued to drive through the parking lot of a local business before the vehicle stopped on Putnam Avenue near Elmore Street.

Mohler was transported to Genesis Hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Muskingum County Jail.

The State Patrol said Mohler faces felony charges for fleeing and eluding officers.