Chicago takes on Miami on 4-game slide

Chicago Bulls (11-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Miami after losing four straight games.

The Heat are 8-9 against conference opponents. Miami is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 9-9 in conference games. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.0 points per game in the paint led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 8.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 116-108 on Oct. 19. DeRozan scored 37 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is shooting 51.2% and averaging 27.0 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES:

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.