Armstrong scores 16, Cal Baptist beats Sonoma State 88-67

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong had 16 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-67 win over Sonoma State on Sunday night.

Armstrong was 5-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Lancers (8-4). Riley Battin scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Wells finished with 30 points and six rebounds for the Seawolves. Sonoma State also got nine points and four assists from Nick Medeiros. Austin Fadal also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.