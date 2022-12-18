Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 44, Cory-Rawson 34

Akr. East 60, Massillon Jackson 54

Antwerp 54, Delphos Jefferson 45

Archbold 46, Edon 26

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Kansas Lakota 26

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Batavia 35

Beachwood 85, Geneva 71

Bellevue 74, Vermilion 42

Bishop Fenwick 45, Day. Oakwood 41

Bloom-Carroll 85, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45

Bucyrus Wynford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 69, OT

Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42

Caldwell 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Stivers 51

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 77, Millersport 40

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20

Carlisle 61, New Paris National Trail 25

Carrollton 61, Navarre Fairless 46

Casstown Miami E. 59, Day. Meadowdale 27

Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 30

Cedarville 61, Spring. Greenon 32

Centerville 60, Pickerington Cent. 54, OT

Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35

Cin. Elder 71, Cin. Mariemont 41

Cin. La Salle 59, Cin. Indian Hill 40

Cin. NW 68, Wilmington 33

Cin. Princeton 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Cin. Winton Woods 65, Hamilton Badin 60

Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75

Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Clayton Northmont 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 43

Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60

Cle. VASJ 70, Cle. Benedictine 61

Coldwater 42, Defiance Ayersville 40, OT

Cols. Bexley 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Cols. Briggs 23

Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43

Day. Carroll 64, Germantown Valley View 33

Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51

Day. Ponitz Tech. 53, Bishop Watterson 50

Defiance 61, Findlay 47

Delaware Buckeye Valley 58, Whitehall-Yearling 49

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 39

Dover 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 31

Dublin Jerome 74, Bellefontaine 59

Fayetteville-Perry 61, Goshen 53

Franklin Furnace Green 71, W. Union 42

Ft. Loramie 42, Versailles 36

Ft. Recovery 65, Ansonia 54

Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Wellington 36

Georgetown 59, New Richmond 37

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Lisbon Beaver 47

Gorham Fayette 60, W. Unity Hilltop 34

Granville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47

Hamilton Ross 53, Eaton 51

Hannibal River 86, Bridgeport 37

Hudson 66, Twinsburg 48

Hudson WRA 80, Peddie, N.J. 51

Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39

Jackson 49, Chillicothe 42

Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 35

Kalida 55, Spencerville 45

Kenton 88, Waynesfield-Goshen 51

Kings Mills Kings 80, Trenton Edgewood 49

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Sugar Grove Berne Union 41

Latham Western 57, Crown City S. Gallia 30

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50

Lexington 66, Marysville 57

Liberty Center 60, Defiance Tinora 50

Lima Temple Christian 66, New Knoxville 48

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 64, Day. Belmont 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Kidron Cent. Christian 49

Mansfield Christian 49, Loudonville 41

Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Celina 25

Marietta 59, New Concord John Glenn 43

Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

Massillon 62, Akr. Coventry 35

Medina 57, Linsly, W.Va. 41

Miller City 77, McComb 49

Milton-Union 60, New Madison Tri-Village 50

Minster 53, Anna 46

Montpelier 70, Jones Leadership Academy 60

Morral Ridgedale 54, Delaware Christian 37

N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 58

Napoleon 43, Bryan 35

New Boston Glenwood 58, Bidwell River Valley 57

New Lexington 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 34

New Riegel 60, Gibsonburg 20

Newark Cath. 53, Hebron Lakewood 37

Newark Licking Valley 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

Newton Local 66, Legacy Christian 44

Old Fort 72, Lakeside Danbury 60

Perrysburg 81, Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, OT

Pettisville 61, Sherwood Fairview 42

Port Clinton 61, Huron 52

Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45

Rockford Parkway 60, Pioneer N. Central 39

S. Webster 38, Chesapeake 34

Sandusky 78, Clyde 70

Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46

Smithville 56, Massillon Tuslaw 26

St. Clairsville 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 39

St. Paris Graham 39, W. Liberty-Salem 37

Swanton 53, Edgerton 40

Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 58, Trotwood-Madison 56

Tol. Ottawa Hills 74, Northwood 50

Tol. Start 42, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Tree of Life 69, Granville Christian 37

Uniontown Lake 56, Dalton 38

Upper Sandusky 73, Bucyrus 44

Van Wert 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 55

Warren Harding 46, Warren JFK 28

Washington C.H. 74, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53

Wheelersburg 61, Greenup Co., Ky. 51

Willard 67, Oak Harbor 45

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Racine Southern 39

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Salineville Southern 39

Youngs. Mooney 72, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34

Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=

Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Akr. Ellet 46

Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59

Louisville 70, Mentor 62

Scholastic Play by Play Classic=

STVM 67, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 61

Springfield Holiday Showcase=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48

Minerva 61, Akr. Springfield 54

N. Royalton 64, Streetsboro 41

Steve Smith Holiday Classic=

Creston Norwayne 60, Berlin Hiland 52

Norton 56, West Salem Northwestern 51

Orrville 66, Rittman 41

Wadsworth 61, Wooster Triway 51

Wooster 71, Richfield Revere 63

The Alley Classic=

Albany Alexander 69, Portsmouth W. 57

Peebles 44, Glouster Trimble 35

Proctorville Fairland 44, Vincent Warren 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

Waterford vs. Waverly, ppd.

Youngs. Ursuline vs. Grand River Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

