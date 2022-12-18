Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday.

And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from post Nelly Joseph.

After Iona (7-3) scored the opening bucket, New Mexico led the remainder of the way, building a 17-point, first-half lead.

But Rick Pitino, who has national championships from his days at both Louisville and Kentucky, found a few tricks to get his squad back in the game, closing to within 76-73 with just over two minutes left. But it was not enough to coax the Gaels to a win.

It was a contrast in styles on the court and on the bench as the younger Pitino sported comfortable attire and gym shoes, while his dad wore a sports coat, slacks and a dress shoes.

The Lobos also preferred a fast-paced attacking style compared to the more deliberate, get it inside look from Iona.

First-half runs of 14-2 and 8-0 helped New Mexico build a 37-20 lead at the 3:21 mark before Iona nibbled into the lead, cutting it to 41-33. But K.J. Jenkins hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, his third of the half, to give the Lobos a 44-33 halftime advantage.

BIG PICTURE

This was the third meeting between father and son Pitino. The other two coming when dad coached Louisville and his son was at Minnesota, with the Cardinals winning previous games. The teams will play again next year at Iona.

UP NEXT

New Mexico next plays at home against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday as a final tune up before Mountain West play starts Dec. 28 with a home game against Colorado State.

Iona plays at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu beginning Thursday, facing SMU in the opener of the three-game tournament.

