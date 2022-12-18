Rangers look to keep win streak alive, visit the Blackhawks

New York Rangers (17-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-18-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -228, Blackhawks +189; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will attempt to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 7-18-4 overall and 4-10-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have allowed 107 goals while scoring 67 for a -40 scoring differential.

New York has gone 10-4-1 in road games and 17-10-5 overall. The Rangers have a 14-3-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: day to day (ankle).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.