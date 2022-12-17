Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans

ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans.



Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.

Throughout the service, fallen veterans are remembered, current veterans are honored, and the future generations are taught that freedom isn’t free.

“It’s just an honor to come out here and remember those veterans, some of them who gave their life so that we can stand here today and do this. And it just means a lot to be able to say thank you.” Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, Brad McCune said.



Zanesville High School’s JROTC program participated in the ceremony by laying ceremonial wreaths on veteran’s graves, later being joined by the public. Over 200 wreaths were placed, and they were asked to say the individuals name after placing the wreath on the grave.

“It’s not necessarily about the wreath and it’s not necessarily about decorating the grave, it’s about remembering that individual. And it’s been said that we die twice; the first, the physical death. The second time, the last time our name is spoken.” McCune stated.



Veterans across America are honored and remembered, and their names were spoken today.