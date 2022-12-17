Western Illinois rolls to 79-50 victory over Eureka College

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Quinlan Bennett scored 14 points to lead Western Illinois to a 79-50 victory over Eureka College on Friday night.

Bennett sank 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers while playing just 16 minutes for the Leathernecks (7-4). Stephan Gabriel scored 13 off the bench, while reserve KJ Lee had 10 rebounds to go with six points and two blocks. Vuk Stevanic and Alec Rosner added 10 points apiece.

Noah Persich had 18 points to lead the Red Devils. Cody Baer finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Peewee Brown scored 12 off the bench.

The Western Illinois starters led the Leathernecks to a 41-11 lead at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25